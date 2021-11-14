Predictions: Lions-Steelers

The SI All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Week 10 contest between the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Christian Booher

The Lions have been competitive against some of the league's best teams; however, are on a recent stretch of struggles. Yes, they're winless, but they were playing some of their worst football before hitting the bye week last week.

Heading into Heinz Field, things won't get any easier. Taylor Decker, fresh off injured reserve, and Penei Sewell will have to figure out how to keep Jared Goff on his feet. Pair Pittsburgh's pass rush with the Lions' recent struggles, and there is little reason for optimism.

That's exactly why the Lions could pull this off Sunday. The NFL is a league of parity, with evidence littered across previous weeks. Dan Campbell and company had a week to get everything together, so expect the unit to fight hard and compete against a Pittsburgh team coming off a close win against the Chicago Bears.

The Steelers will be without Ben Roethlisberger. Though he's far from what he used to be in terms of skills, Roethlisberger still plays a big role in the team's success. Without him, the Steelers' offense struggles as the Lions key on Najee Harris and slow down the run game.

Goff plays his best game of the year, D'Andre Swift remains a game-breaker and Tracy Walker seals the upset win with a late interception.

Lions 20, Steelers 17

Vito Chirco

Ben Roethlisberger out. Mason Rudolph in. Does it mean that the Lions grab their first victory of the season?

I'm going to say no. I think Detroit will tease its fanbase with a good half of football Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field, but will ultimately fall short and drop its sixth straight contest to the Steelers.

Steelers 27, Lions 17

Daniel Kelly

On Sunday, the Mason Rudolph-led Pittsburgh Steelers will host the 0-8 Detroit Lions, in what will prove to be a physical beating.

The personalities of these two teams are radically different. The Steelers play a brand of football that is hard-nosed and aggressive, while Detroit is soft and tentative. Big Ben or no Big Ben, it makes no difference. I am going with Pittsburgh.

Steelers 23, Lions 6

Adam Strozynski

I'm going out on a limb with this one, but hear me out ...

It's a short week for the Pittsburgh Steelers. "Big Ben" (Roethlisberger) is out, and the pass game doesn't look as efficient as it should even with him at the helm. Yes, Najee Harris has looked like the Offensive Rookie of the Year. But, is he enough?

You'd expect the Detroit Lions, coming off a bye week, to come up with something creative offensively. Dan Campbell is taking a more active role in the quarterbacks room with Jared Goff, who should be paired with newly-signed wideout Josh Reynolds. Remember, Reynolds teamed with Goff in Los Angeles.

If the defense can keep them in this game long enough for the offense to click, the Lions will record win No. 1.

Lions 23, Steelers 21

John Maakaron

Many are wondering whether Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph will have his Matt Flynn moment against the Detroit Lions' defense.

Recall, Flynn torched the Lions' defense for six touchdown passes when he played for the Packers as a backup. He then parlayed the success into a massive contract with the Seahawks.

Without Ben Roethlisberger, the game should be more competitive, but I can't predict the Lions will win a game until I see it with my own eyes.

I still believe Steelers running back Najee Harris, tight end Pat Freiermuth and wide receiver Diontae Johnson are in store for big games on Sunday.

Steelers 31, Lions 17