Detroit Lions' Week 13 Inactives: D'Andre Swift Inactive

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions (4-7) are 3.5-point road underdogs going into their matchup with the Chicago Bears (5-6) this afternoon. 

Interim head coach Darrell Bevell will lead his team out onto the field for the first time in 10 days. 

The veteran coordinator will man the sidelines, and also call offensive plays against Chicago. 

During his media session Friday, he expressed his excitement about his five-game audition. 

"To be honest with you, on Sunday, during the game, calling the plays and being the head coach, I’m not 100 percent sure how that’s going to go. Like I said, I have great support staff. And in these next two days, we’ll move our focus to actual gameday, make sure our communication is very clear, what’s going to happen (and) where I am on which lines, so that the guys that need to get to me, get to me. Then, the decisions I need to make in game-management situation, I think that’s going to be the most important part, so that we nail those," Bevell said.

He added, "Each and every meeting has been fun. It’s been exciting to communicate with them. I give them really quick shots, and just give them brief messages. I’m really excited about the last one on Saturday night, before they go hit the field." 

Here is the full list of the Lions' inactives:

David Blough - QB 

Kenny Golladay - WR 

Jeff Okudah - CB 

D'Andre Swift - RB 

Da'Shawn Hand - DL 

Austin Bryant - DE 

Lions Like Experience of Former Giants Executive Jerry Reese

3 Lions That Must Shine to Win Against Chicago Bears

Predictions: Lions-Bears

Matthew Stafford Could Win Super Bowl with One Team in 2021

GM Rumor: Lions Interested in John Dorsey to Replace Bob Quinn

Tony Dungy Says Lions Should Bring Back Jim Caldwell

