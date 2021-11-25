Predictions: Bears-Lions

The SI All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Week 12 contest between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions.

Vito Chirco

It seems too good to be true.

Tons of fans and pundits alike are jumping on the Lions' bandwagon, predicting them to beat the Bears on Thanksgiving Day.

I know that Matt Nagy's on the hot seat and that Andy Dalton is set to start for Chicago under center in place of the injured Justin Fields.

So, yes, Detroit does have a realistic shot to pull off the victory. However, having a chance and winning the game are two different things. And, until Jared Goff proves to me that he's able to be an NFL-caliber starting passer, I just can't pick the Lions.

Sorry, Detroit fans. But, that first win for Goff & Co. isn't coming this afternoon.

Bears 21, Lions 17

Daniel Kelly

This game is about as American as pumpkin pie. As the country gathers around the table to give thanks and make memories, the Lions hope to give the Bears a memorable loss. With Bears quarterback Andy Dalton starting for an injured Justin Fields, the likelihood of that has increased.

This will be the week.

On a dramatic last-second field goal, Detroit wins it in a scene that would make you think the Lions just won the Super Bowl.

Lions 17, Bears 16

John Maakaron

It's Thanksgiving, and that means it's time for the country and Lions fans to gather together and enjoy some football.

While most wished it was good football, it's NFL action nonetheless. I think Detroit will keep running the football to try and keep the game manageable. But, instead of it being a completely boring display of offense, Campbell will take shots deep at home, since the game is being played indoors. Look for the Lions to compete and to eventually get the victory to end Matt Nagy's tenure in Chicago.

Lions 16, Bears 13

Adam Strozynski

What if I told you there was a team that was worse at moving the ball down the field than the Detroit Lions?

And, what if I told you there was a team that scored as little as the Lions?

What if that team just lost its starting quarterback and its head coach was on the hottest of seats?

Well, all of the above is true with the Chicago Bears.

Look, this game is going to be sloppy, dysfunctional and disappointing. However I think the Lions have enough in the tank to pull out the upset. They will lean on their run game to control the clock and the time of possession.

Lions 17, Bears 16

Christian Booher

There's plenty to be thankful for on this special day, including the continuity of having the hometown Lions on our televisions.

With Andy Dalton driving the boat for the opposing Bears, good fortune could be on the side of Detroit.

Under master motivator Dan Campbell, the Lions come out with an inspired effort. D'Andre Swift runs for an early score, but the passing game struggles with a hampered Jared Goff.

This one goes down to the wire and is an entertaining mess. After Detroit gets a go-ahead field goal, Tracy Walker picks off Dalton to seal the team's first win on Thanksgiving since 2016.

Lions 16, Bears 13