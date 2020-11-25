Lions' Week 12 Injury Report: Golladay, Okudah Out, Swift Questionable

The Detroit Lions are hoping to have one of their best offensive weapons return in time to play on Thanksgiving.

Rookie running back D'Andre Swift suffered a concussion, following the Lions' victory over the Washington Football Team in Week 10.

He was upgraded on Tuesday, and was listed as a limited participant during Detroit's walkthrough.

With a shorter week to prepare for the Houston Texans, Matt Patricia & Co. are having to provide the roster a significant amount of information in a much shorter period of time.

One of Detroit's challenges on Thursday will be stopping Houston wideouts Brandin Cooks and Will Fuller.

"You have to account for that vertical speed. They can really hurt you going vertical, and sometimes, you have to change up some things that you’re doing in order to make sure those guys don’t get behind you, because they can very quickly," Patricia told reporters on Tuesday.

He added, "I would say another thing that they do really well is there’s some intermediate routes in there that they run. Cooks does a great job, too, of the catch-and-run plays. They have some really good designed plays, where he’s going to get the ball short. And he can turn it into a 50-yard touchdown in a hurry -- Fuller, too. On certain third-and-long situations, they’ll just give him the ball, and he can run for the first down. So, it’s kind of a combination. If you play two deep, then there’s a lot of things opened up underneath. When you roll up there really tight, then obviously, they can get behind you. It’s kind of a back-and-forth a little bit that you have to play within the game, because of that dynamic vertical speed that they have.”

Detroit Lions' Wednesday Injury Report

CB Mike Ford - Concussion (NP) OUT

DL Da’Shawn Hand - Groin (NP) OUT

CB Jeff Okudah - Shoulder (NP) OUT

WR Kenny Golladay - Hip (NP) OUT

WR Danny Amendola - Hip (NP) OUT

DE Austin Bryant - Thigh (LP) OUT

RB D’Andre Swift - Concussion (LP) Questionable

CB Amani Oruwariye - Back (LP) Questionable

LB Reggie Ragland - Ankle (LP) Questionable

LB Jarrad Davis - Knee (LP)

LB Christian Jones - Knee (LP)

G Jonah Jackson - Knee (FP)

WR Marvin Hall - Toe (FP)

TE T.J. Hockenson - Shoulder (FP)

QB Matthew Stafford - Thumb (FP)

S Will Harris - Groin (FP)

