What Contract Could Lions Offer Carlton Davis?
The Detroit Lions were able to add veteran help at the cornerback position last season with the addition of Carlton Davis via a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In the final year of his contract with the Buccaneers, Davis was dealt to Detroit in March. With his proven ability and a knack for playing Detroit's coveted man coverage, he was a solid fit for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's scheme.
Davis wound up earning Detroit's top billing at cornerback, as he was assigned to cover opposing top wide receivers throughout the year. However, his season ended prematurely after suffering a fractured jaw against Buffalo in Week 15.
In 13 games for the Lions, he logged 56 total tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions. With the 2024 season reaching its end, the Lions will now have to evaluate whether or not to re-sign the veteran to a new contract.
There are multiple factors to consider when evaluating what a potential new contract will look like for Davis. Most notably, Detroit used its first two picks in the 2024 Draft at players at the position. Terrion Arnold earned a starting spot in Week 1 and never relinquished it, while second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw battled injuries and didn't get many opportunities as a result.
It makes sense to retain Davis as a proven veteran as Detroit hopes to chase a Super Bowl in 2025. However, the organization has young talent that will need reps, as well as veteran Amik Robertson who had a strong finish to the 2024 season.
Additionally, Davis is a solid veteran who is well-regarded as a leader in the room. He generated several takeaways, and even though Glenn is off to be the head coach of the New York Jets the Lions could still employ much of the man coverage-based scheme. Davis is a natural fit for that style of play.
As a productive veteran, Davis will command a contract that is in the top part of the market. While his extension may not reset the market, he should slot inside the top 10. The average annual value, or AAV, of his previous contract was $14.5 million, and there's nothing about his play that signals him not deserving of a raise.
The Lions will have to be wise about their cap situation, as they handed out several large extensions last season and could have more on the horizon with the likes of Aidan Hutchinson, Jameson Williams and Kerby Joseph.
As a result, my contract prediction for Davis would give him an AAV of $19.5 million, slotting him sixth among the highest cornerback salaries for 2025. The three-year length coincides with the end of his age-31 season.
Contract prediction: Three years, $58.5 million.