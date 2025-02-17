What Contract Could Lions Offer Ifeatu Melifonwu?
The Detroit Lions face a difficult decision regarding the future of safety Ifeatu Melifonwu.
A 2021 third-round pick, Melifonwu has flashed intriguing potential throughout his four seasons with the team. In particular, he was outstanding over the final stretch of 2023 and his ability to blitz gave the defense another dimension.
However, a recurring and unfortunate theme for his career has been his lack of availability due to injuries.
Melifonwu has played a full season just one in his first four years, which was last season. As a rookie in 2021, the Syracuse product suffered a significant hamstring injury in just his second NFL game and wound up serving a lengthy injured reserve stint.
The following year, he played in 10 games. He played the full season in 2023, but his defensive snaps early in the season were limited by a broken hand suffered in practice. The injury did not sideline him completely, but delayed his eventual rise to the top of the depth chart.
Once he was clear of the injury hurdles, Melifonwu provided a spark for the defense last season. He finished with two interceptions, including the division-clinching pick against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16.
Heading into 2024, Melifonwu was expected to be a consistent piece for Detroit's secondary. However, he suffered an ankle injury late in training camp and was placed on injured reserve in Week 4 after missing the first three games.
The veteran defender did his time on injured reserve, then suffered a broken finger while reacclimating to practice. This resulted in another stint on injured reserve, and Melifonwu didn't make his season debut until Week 16 at Chicago.
Melifonwu brings a unique element to the defense with his ability to blitz and line up in various places within the defense. He's strong against the run and can hold his own in coverage, but hasn't put up big numbers due to a lack of availability.
Some of the injury issues can be simply chalked up to fluke developments. Evaluating what a potential offer could look like for him is tricky, as it's based around how the Lions could view his future.
Because injuries have been such a concern, a one-year deal may be the best avenue for the team. A modest base salary with some incentives based around play-time and performance seems like the most effective option, as Melifonwu could play his way into a raise.
Melifonwu has the ability to be a big piece within Detroit's defense, he's already proven that. However, his lack of availability has been troubling for his development, and with the Lions already boasting one of the best safety duos in the league, there are other areas of need where the organization could allocate bigger contracts.
Contract prediction: One year, $4.5 million.