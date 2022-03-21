Skip to main content

What the Falcons Trading QB Matt Ryan Means for the Detroit Lions

Could the Atlanta Falcons be in search of a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft after trading Matt Ryan?

The Atlanta Falcons are paying a hefty price to trade veteran quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts. 

In an offseason that has seen Russell Wilson, Baker Mayfield, Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson change teams, the Falcons will now be in search of a new signal-caller. 

According to multiple reports, the Falcons are trading Ryan to the Colts for a third-round pick. 

To move on from the 36-year-old quarterback, Atlanta is paying the entire $40.5 million dead cap charge, the largest a team has paid to move on from a player in NFL history. 

With Ryan moving to the AFC, the Falcons could be in the market for a quarterback in the NFL draft. 

Rumors are swirling that Marcus Mariota may land in Atlanta, but that may not preclude the Falcons from looking for a quarterback in the draft. 

With the Detroit Lions possessing the No. 2 pick, general manager Brad Holmes may be receiving some phone calls from other league GM's inquiring about trading up for a quarterback or one of the top offensive linemen. 

The Falcons currently possess pick No. 8 in this year's draft. 

The league's trade value chart puts the No. 2 pick at 2600. 

It is possible the Lions could trade down with the Falcons this year and garner the No. 8 pick, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick.

In a dream scenario, multiple teams could fall in love with Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, thus driving up the cost to move up to the Lions position. 

