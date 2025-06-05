'Tenacity and Motor': What New LB Grant Stuard Brings to Lions
New Detroit Lions linebacker Grant Stuard appears to fit the team's culture nicely.
In his first opportunity to take the field in front of the media, Stuard was in the mix consistently and playing with an edge. At one point, he was even mixing it up with quarterback Jared Goff.
Predominately a special teams standout in Indianapolis, Stuard has also showcased the ability to contribute in a pinch defensively.
He'll need a strong training camp to stand out amidst what could be a loaded linebacker group in Detroit, but his intensity and effort level could lead to good things happening in Kelvin Sheppard's defense.
When asked what Lions fans could expect from him in his first season with the organization, Stuard explained his relentless style of play.
“I would say tenacity. Tenacity and motor,” Stuard said, via MLive. “Motor City — where better to have that at, you know what I’m saying? So yeah, I think that’s what they can expect for sure, and that’s what I’m going to try to continue to improve on every day.”
His high level of effort has been in part to match the Lions' intensity in their practices, as Stuard has noticed a shift in intensity from his previous stop in Indianapolis.
Already, the veteran linebacker has begun embracing the standard asked of every coach and player in the organization. By doing so, he's hoping to find his way onto the field contributing for the defense in 2025.
“As far as expectation, as far as really just intensity, bro, from player to player, intensity and expectation coach to player — it’s something that I’ve definitely welcomed," Stuard said. "But it’s something I’ve definitely had to get my mind right for every time I come.”