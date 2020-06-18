What New Lions Offensive Linemen Bring to the Table

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg are a few of the new faces up front heading into 2020. Each of the aforementioned offensive linemen could find themselves stepping into important roles, too.

“I think they bring that mentality, it’s a lunch pale, so to speak, type of group. Guys that kind of like to hurt," Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said when describing Vaitai, Jackson and Stenberg during a Zoom video conference Wednesday.

Vaitai, acquired via free agency after a four-year stint in Philadelphia, is the likely candidate to replace the now departed Rick Wagner at right tackle.

Bevell affectionately pointed out that Vaitai is a “big human" -- 6-foot-6, 320 pounds to be exact.

“Big V” was one of 22 tackles that were given an overall positive grade from Pro Football Focus a season ago.

He finished the season graded eighth as a run blocker, although we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out that his pass-blocking grade was considerably lower (51st).

Jackson was selected during what was a particularly successful third round of the 2020 NFL Draft for Detroit.

Bevell said that both guard positions “are up in the air," perhaps opening up an opportunity for the former Ohio State Buckeye.

His coaches in Columbus raved about the maturity that he showed from the time he stepped on campus his senior year.

Most feel that he possesses the size and skill set to make a smooth transition to the next level at right guard.

The Lions didn’t wait very long to select another offensive lineman after Jackson.

Detroit landed guard Logan Stenberg in the fourth round.

“Passion” and “emotion” are two words that could be used to aptly describe Stenberg.

Joe Dahl is the projected starter at left guard for Detroit, but Bevell has high regard for the mentality of Stenberg -- who could very well make a contribution in his rookie year.

