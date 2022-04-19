What They're Saying: Should Detroit Lions Draft Safety Kyle Hamilton?

Could the Detroit Lions address their need at safety by drafting safety Kyle Hamilton?

The Detroit Lions have needs at several positions on the defensive side of the football.

Beyond the 2022 season, linebacker Derrick Barnes is the only player signed to a contract.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn must also work to continue to develop the defensive line and a secondary that was besieged by injury last year.

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton has the potential to fill a need quickly for Detroit.

Selecting Hamilton with the No. 2 pick would ruffle a lot of feathers among the fanbase, as the value of selecting a safety that high in the draft just isn't there.

Here is a sample of what the national media and pundits have been saying about Hamilton ahead of the draft.

ESPN

"The Lions' pass defense struggled mightily in 2021, giving up 5.9 yards per play (29th) and 26.9 points per game (28th). Opposing quarterbacks teed off on them with the third-best opponent QBR (53.4). Hamilton closes like a heat-seeking missile, and his playmaking would be welcomed in Detroit."

The Athletic

"I love him as a prospect and think he’s a top-10 player in this class, rather easily. But you really have to split hairs here. Is he a true, generational defender who will erase everything on three levels? I think some folks -- and some teams -- probably would say yes.

There will be others, however, who think he’s more of a box safety/linebacker hybrid who, occasionally, can play over the top. Still valuable! Perhaps not No. 2-level valuable. And I keep bouncing back and forth between the ideas.

I do think Glenn would love him and the possibilities he brings. Maybe that’s enough?"

NFL.com

"Hamilton is going to be a fantastic player in the league, and the Lions need as many guys of this caliber as they can get. That said, I personally feel the need was higher elsewhere, particularly at edge rusher, with high-level prospects like Travon Walker and Kayvon Thibodeaux still available. Detroit also re-upped safety Tracy Walker III this offseason with a three-year, $25 million contract. But Pro Football Focus has safety as a big-time need for the Lions, and given that PFF also has Hamilton as the No. 2 overall prospect (behind only Hutchinson), I didn't have any other option."

Sporting News

"The Lions also feel like they're going for defensive impact and the decision for Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn will come down to Hamilton, edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux or versatile 3-4 hybrid playmaker Travon Walker. Hamilton is the safest, can't-miss option here because he will continue to make a ton of plays on the back end vs. the pass and also clean up like an extra linebacker vs. the run."

PFF

"With Hutchinson off the board, there is no obvious pick for the Lions. Months ago, it would have been Kayvon Thibodeaux, but I just don’t think the league is as high on him as the media. Hamilton’s combine performance wasn’t “out of this world,” but it certainly shouldn’t hurt one of the most versatile players in the class, who has received unanimous praise from league sources."