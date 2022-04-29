Skip to main content

What They're Saying About Lions Trade: Jameson Williams Has 'Ludicrous Speed'

Detroit Lions arguably drafted one of the best wideouts in the entire 2022 NFL Draft class.

After making a move to get up to the No. 12 overall pick, the Detroit Lions selected a player NFL Network described as having ‘ludicrous speed.”

Jameson Williams, a receiver from Alabama, was the pick for general manager Brad Holmes. The speedster won’t be an instant contributor, as he’s recovering from an ACL injury suffered in the College Football Playoff Championship.

However, once healthy, he could become a game-changer for the Lions offense.

“He’s gonna run away from everybody on the football field,” said NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah. “He makes it look effortless.”

Williams set records in track, further proving his speed. Additionally, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg said he was clocked at 23 miles per hour in practice.

“He had a monster year at Alabama after transferring from Ohio State,” Greenberg said. “Not sure when we will be able to see it but there’s no questioning the talent.”

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. endorsed the pick, speaking on Williams’ ability to get up and down the field with ease. He pointed out his physicality as an additional trait that makes him valuable.

“He’s a tremendous warrior on the football field,” Kiper said. “To come back from an ACL and still see yourself being the guy teams are gonna trade up for. He’s shown how good he is when he’s 100 percent.

“He took the top off almost every week for Alabama. And the mentality. Ball security at the catch, he’s gotta work on that, but you’ve got to look a long way to find any holes in his game.”

In the trade, the Lions swapped picks 32, 34 and 66 overall for 12 and 46.

