LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Who is the Top Free Agent in 2020 Class?

John Maakaron

The NFL offseason is in full swing, and that means an opportunity to explore who is available in free agency. 

Detroit has over $45 million in cap space to possible lure talented defensive players.

John Whiticar explores in his latest piece for Pride of Detroit: Who is the prize of the 2020 Free Agency?

In the article discussing top free agents, Whiticar writes: 

"Jones, (Chris Jones of Kansas City Chiefs) on the other hand, has youth on his side, and at just 25 years of age, he has already turned into a top defensive player in the league. He creates havoc in the interior, totaling 31 sacks in the past three seasons. He could earn over $100 million this offseason, and while that will limit his possible landing spots, he could very well be worth the price."

Where should Detroit allocate funds? 

Justin Rogers of the Detroit News ranks the Lions biggest offseason needs in his latest piece. 

To nobody's surprise, Rogers writes the Lions biggest offseason need is defensive tackle -- followed by an interior offensive lineman, cornerback, edge defender, offensive tackle, wide receiver, safety and punter.

Jeff Risdon of the Lions Wire recently explored how the wide receivers performed in 2019. He observed in his latest piece that Detroit had only one receiver who found the end zone with regularity. 

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay emerged in 2019, but Danny Amendola simply did not catch touchdown passes.

Amendola finished 2019 with a reception/td ratio of 62, while Golladay had 5.9 receptions per touchdown. 

Related

Darius Slay May Be Seeking North of $15 Million Annually 

How Much is CB Darius Slay Worth?

3 Reasons Lions Secondary Could Be Elite in 2020

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Reasons Lions Secondary Could Be Elite in 2020

Lions secondary has a chance to be elite in 2020

John Maakaron

by

gbossa

NFL Rumor: Detroit Could Actually Land Chase Young

There are possible scenarios that could help Detroit actually land defensive end Chase Young

John Maakaron

by

Dangles12

How Much Is Lions CB Darius Slay Worth?

Our Logan Lamorandier takes a look at how much Lions CB Darius Slay is worth

Logan Lamorandier

by

MittenSportsFan

Darius Slay May Be Seeking North of $15 Million Annually

Darius Slay may be aiming very high in negotiations with Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

3 Free Agent Cornerbacks Lions Could Target in Free Agency

The Lions should explore signing these three cornerbacks in free agency

John Maakaron

by

Rafaelto

Matthew Stafford 2019 Highlight Video

Matthew Stafford's season was cut short, but here are the highlights of his 2019 season

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Favorite Matthew Stafford Moments with Detroit Lions

Logan Lamorandier & John Maakaron share their favorite Matthew Stafford memories on the latest edition of the Lions Maven podcast

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Pros and Cons of Trading QB Matthew Stafford

Rachel Marie's latest videos takes a look at the recent Matthew Stafford trade rumors

rachelmariesports

Lions Fans That Divorced Team Have No Regrets

Our Vito Chirco checks in on the married couple that publicly kicked its Lions fandom to the curb in 2018

Vito Chirco

by

Fitty-Tucker

NFL Mock Draft: Lions Trade Down to Select Fifth

Let's review the latest NFL mock draft from Dane Brugler of The Athletic

John Maakaron