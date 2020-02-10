Who is the Top Free Agent in 2020 Class?

The NFL offseason is in full swing, and that means an opportunity to explore who is available in free agency.

Detroit has over $45 million in cap space to possible lure talented defensive players.

John Whiticar explores in his latest piece for Pride of Detroit: Who is the prize of the 2020 Free Agency?

In the article discussing top free agents, Whiticar writes:

"Jones, (Chris Jones of Kansas City Chiefs) on the other hand, has youth on his side, and at just 25 years of age, he has already turned into a top defensive player in the league. He creates havoc in the interior, totaling 31 sacks in the past three seasons. He could earn over $100 million this offseason, and while that will limit his possible landing spots, he could very well be worth the price."

Where should Detroit allocate funds?

Justin Rogers of the Detroit News ranks the Lions biggest offseason needs in his latest piece.

To nobody's surprise, Rogers writes the Lions biggest offseason need is defensive tackle -- followed by an interior offensive lineman, cornerback, edge defender, offensive tackle, wide receiver, safety and punter.

Jeff Risdon of the Lions Wire recently explored how the wide receivers performed in 2019. He observed in his latest piece that Detroit had only one receiver who found the end zone with regularity.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay emerged in 2019, but Danny Amendola simply did not catch touchdown passes.

Amendola finished 2019 with a reception/td ratio of 62, while Golladay had 5.9 receptions per touchdown.

