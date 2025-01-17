5Q: Who Must Lions Worry About on Commanders?
The Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders will battle it out Saturday night at Ford Field for the right to compete in the NFC Championship game.
The Commanders are coming off a last-second 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round, while the Lions were afforded the opportunity to reset after earning the NFC's No. 1 seed and a first-round bye.
Jeremy Brener covers the Washington Commanders for Commanders OnSI. He recently answered five questions from Lions OnSI to preview Saturday's Divisional Round showdown.
1. What has new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury brought to the Commanders' offense?
Jeremy Brener: Kingsbury has brought a good mix of the pro and college offense, which I think has been a good fit for last year’s Heisman Trophy winner. He’s putting Daniels in positions to succeed, and that’s ultimately why the Commanders find themselves here in the Divisional Round despite winning only four games last year.
2. Jayden Daniels seems to be the consensus Rookie of the Year after a stellar 2024 season. What has allowed him to acclimate to the league so well and how has he grown throughout the year?
Brener: He plays like someone who has been there before, and his confidence radiates across the entire roster. He doesn’t feel any sort of pressure whatsoever, and that means no moment has been too big for him.
If the Commanders lose, it won’t be because he feels pressure.
3. Who are 1-2 players to know on Washington's defense that could cause problems for the Lions' high-powered offense?
Brener: Linebacker Frankie Luvu has also been a big reason behind the Commanders’ turnaround. He has 99 tackles and 8.5 sacks this season after spending last year with the Carolina Panthers.
He, along with Bobby Wagner, have transformed Washington’s linebacker room, allowing them to compete with the best teams in the league.
4. Who could be the Commanders' X-factor on offense? How about on defense?
Brener: On offense, it’s any receiver not named Terry McLaurin. Last week, Dyami Brown tied McLaurin with 89 yards to lead the way. The No. 2 receiver spot has been a question mark all year for Washington, but the position is run by committee, and Brown, or Olamide Zaccheaus could make moves on offense. On defense, it’s Dante Fowler Jr. He has had a bit of a renaissance this season with 10.5 sacks to lead the team, and if he has an explosive play or two against the Lions, it could really turn the game in their favor.
5. Who wins and why?
Brener: The Commanders and Lions, in my opinion, have been two of the three best teams in the NFC all season long. However, given the fact that the Lions are well-rested, at home and on a tear, it’s hard to go against them since they do have the more talented team. Lions win by 7.