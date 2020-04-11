AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Why CB Amani Oruwariye Will Be Vital to Lions' Secondary in 2020

Dakota Brecht

It was no secret last season that the Lions struggled on the defensive side of the ball. Those struggles were reflected especially in the secondary, as the Lions ranked dead last in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game.

With the departure of the Lions' best corner in Darius Slay, the question marks in Detroit's secondary have grown even larger.

One man who could fill that glaring hole: Second-year pro Amani Oruwariye.

The 24-year-old from Penn State is poised to have a breakout year for the Lions in a wide-open secondary.

Oruwariye was a fifth-round pick by the Lions in last year's NFL Draft, and played in only nine games during his rookie season.

In those nine games, however, he recorded a respectable 17 solo tackles and two interceptions in just 19 percent of the team’s total defensive snaps.

With the 2020 draft a little less than two weeks away, the Lions will have an opportunity to bolster their secondary.

Even if they decide to take a corner in the early rounds, Oruwariye is still in position for a breakout 2020 campaign.

In a recent article from ESPN NFL Nation, the beat writers for each team -- Michael Rothstein for the Lions -- looked at the best late-round picks from each organization in 2019. 

For the Lions, Rothstein chose Oruwariye.

As Oruwariye enters his sophomore season, look for him to add some much-needed length and speed to the corner position.

Related

Darius Slay and Quandre Diggs Explain Why Lions' Strict Regime Doesn't Work

Jalen Rose Says 'Tua's a Guy That Can Bring Us a Parade'

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Darius Slay and Quandre Diggs Explain Why Lions Strict Regime Doesn't Work

Ex-Lions explain why the Lions regime simply didn't work for them and why it cost the Lions victories

John Maakaron

by

detlion

4 Positives for Lions' Defense Headed into 2020

Our Vito Chirco provides four positives for the Detroit Lions' defense headed into 2020

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Jalen Rose Says 'Tua's a Guy that Can Bring Us a Parade'

Jalen Rose makes the case for the Detroit Lions to draft quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

John Maakaron

by

Ramseyd

4 Players Lions Should Sign from XFL

These four ex-XFL players would help the Detroit Lions if acquired

John Maakaron

Lions Draft Matthew Stafford's Replacement in Dr. Roto's SI Mock Draft

Fantasy expert Dr. Roto has the Lions trading down with the Miami Dolphins

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

All Lions: Where Does Matthew Stafford Rank among Best Quarterbacks in NFL Today?

Our Vito Chirco takes a look at the best Detroit Lions pieces from the around the web in this Friday edition of "All Lions"

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Better Fit: DE A.J. Epenesa or DE Marlon Davidson?

Which defensive end would fit better in Detroit's defensive scheme?

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

Why Trey Flowers Must Step Up in 2020

Download and listen to the latest SI LionsMaven Podcast

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Trent Dilfer Says Tagovailoa Throws Better than Aaron Rodgers and Dan Marino

Former Super Bowl winning quarterback Trent Dilfer heaps massive praise on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Matt Patricia and Detroit Lions Provide Food Trucks to Feed Hospital Workers

Matt Patricia, players continue to aid those tackling COVID-19 on the front lines

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1