Why LB Jamie Collins Is a Risky Signing

Vito Chirco

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn got busy in the early portion of the free-agency period, adding nine players (including eight via free agency).

One of his key acquisitions was -- to no surprise -- an ex-Patriot in veteran linebacker Jamie Collins.

Collins spent parts of five years in New England, and experienced a major bounce-back campaign in 2019 while donning a Patriots uni. He recorded career-high marks in both sacks (seven) and interceptions (three) in 16 games a year ago. 

However, he was largely unproductive in two-and-a-half years with Cleveland.

After spending the first eight weeks of 2016 in New England and putting up a Pro Football Focus overall grade of 82.9, he was traded to the Browns.  

Cleveland thought it was getting a highly productive player that was entering the prime of his career at the age of 27.

Boy, was it wrong.

According to PFF, Collins' grade proceeded to drop to 54.2 for the rest of the 2016 season.

And in the following two seasons, he continued to be unproductive. In fact, per PFF, his worst two years as a pro came with the Browns from 2017-18.

Sure, he was great last year after being reunited with longtime Patriots head man Bill Belichick. He finished the year as the 12th-most valuable linebacker in the entire NFL, according to PFF.

However, the verdict is still clearly out on whether the now 30-year-old -- turns 31 midway through the 2020 campaign -- can be productive outside of New England.

And whether or not he can be will go a long way toward determining how good the Lions will be in an ultra critical year for Quinn & Co.

