Why the Lions Need to Worry about Browns RB Nick Chubb

Read more on why the Detroit Lions need to worry about Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb this Sunday.

As the Lions head to Cleveland to play the Browns this Sunday, there are several reasons why they need to worry about facing running back Nick Chubb.

Detroit’s 30th-ranked run defense is going up against someone who is currently ranked as the third-best RB in the NFL.

That alone screams mismatch.

And, that alone would be enough reason for Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to worry.

However, there are even more reasons to worry. Chubb is tied for seventh in the league for touchdowns (six), and he is second in yards per carry, averaging a whopping 6.0 YPC.

This is not a back who is nickel and diming defenses, either, or who is a three yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust runner. This is a back who is gashing defenses, and he is a runner who is finding the end zone frequently. That is anything but a good sign for Detroit.

Worse yet, Detroit has been giving up an average of 135.7 rushing yards per game on the season, and has actually gotten worse the past three games (142.7 rushing yards allowed/game).

This sounds like the perfect storm for Chubb to run roughshod over Detroit this Sunday.

There is no better predictor of how Chubb may perform against Detroit than his two games prior to the Browns' contest with the New England Patriots last week, which Chubb missed due to testing positive for COVID-19.

As Bill Parcells used to say, “You’re either getting better, or you’re getting worse. But, nobody is staying the same.”

In those two games (against Pittsburgh and Cincinnati), Chubb showed himself to be a strong, downhill runner who builds up speed and power once he gets past the initial wave of defenders at the line of scrimmage.

Overall, Chubb's body of work has shown that he is decisive to begin with, but runs with more authority after he gets going. He runs like a human avalanche. He is just a handful for defensive backs, once he breaks free.

Chubb also can catch the ball out of the backfield, although Cleveland has not featured him much in the role of a receiver.

Chubb’s physical brand of football does not bode well for Lions’ soft and tentative defense. Detroit does not have any safeties who can come up and get super physical, which will mostly leave Chubb matched up against Amani Oruwariye and an undrafted corner in Bobby Price.

Those are not favorable matchups downfield for the Lions. Even if Detroit’s safeties do get involved, they tend not to even try to tackle a runner until they absolutely have to (i.e. way downfield, once most of the damage has already been done).

Chubb is a banger, and he is going to test Detroit and see what the team's defense has to offer. He is a full-contact runner, who will run wild on a defense which is not as physical as he is.

Another reason Detroit has to worry about Chubb is that Cleveland’s offense is not one dimensional. Cleveland brings the 11th-ranked offense into this game.

The Browns have a multitude of complementary players on offense, such as receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones, as well as two really solid tight ends in David Njoku and Austin Hooper. Detroit’s whole focus can not be on stopping Chubb, because he is only one part of the equation.

Those other offensive threats will create more of a diversion for Chubb and give him even more of an opportunity to run wild. The Browns also show a lot of different pre-snap looks, and they spread the ball around a lot.

Cleveland approaches game-planning from a more analytics standpoint than most teams. It absolutely will find where Detroit is weakest, and attack those vulnerabilities relentlessly with Chubb.

The Browns will be able to identify where RBs Najee Harris (104 yards), Boston Scott (60 yards), Jordan Howard (57 yards) and Darrell Henderson (45 yards) had their most success over the past three games against Detroit, and that is where Cleveland will look to use its best offensive weapon.