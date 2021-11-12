Why Lions Need to Worry about Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth

Read more on why the Detroit Lions will need to worry about Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth this Sunday.

The writing was on the wall this preseason: Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth was going to become a fixture in Pittsburgh.

It was reported this second-round draft choice in 2021 did not drop a pass during training camp.

Of course, this is not a big surprise, given the sure-handed tight end did not drop a pass in the red zone while at Penn State, either.

It goes without saying that given these dynamics, Detroit indeed does need to worry about Freiermuth's whereabouts on the field when it squares off against the Steelers.

While Freiermuth has not, in fact, caught everything thrown his direction this season - - it’s pretty close. He has been targeted 33 times, and has hauled in 27 passes. It is because of this dependability that Freiermuth has become one of Ben Roethlisberger's favorite targets.

Detroit is going to have to find a better answer to try to stop him, a much better one than it found against the Ravens, Rams and Eagles. In each of these three games, these teams targeted their tight ends eight times each. Out of those 24 total pass attempts, the targeted tight ends managed to grab 18 of them.

Those three teams alone showcased just how vulnerable Detroit really is against tight ends in coverage.

Every team in the NFL grinds through the film during the gameplan preparation time period, as it looks for weaknesses in its opponents.

Fully expect Pittsburgh to easily be able to identify this area of vulnerability in Detroit’s defense and to test it.

The Lions need to plan accordingly.

Freiermuth is a big lean target at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, and he is going to be a challenge. He is going to be a problem, especially when he is matched up against Detroit’s below-average, reactionary coverage safeties.

Expect Big Ben to go right at Freiermuth when matched up especially against Detroit safety Will Harris.

It should not surprise anybody if Freiermuth is targeted 10 or more times in this game.

During this past preseason, when Detroit and Pittsburgh played, Freiermuth scored two touchdowns.

That alone should serve as a warning.

Against Baltimore, tight end Mark Andrews (6-foot-5, 256 pounds) was targeted seven times. Against Los Angeles, tight end Tyler Higbee (6-foot-6, 243 pounds) was targeted eight times. And, against Philadelphia, tight end Dallas Goedert (6-foot-5, 256 pounds) was targeted seven times.

All three of these teams found something in Detroit’s defense on game film that screamed, “ATTACK!”

Pittsburgh’s coaches will find this, too. Not to mention, Freiermuth is about the exact same size as the aforementioned tight ends Detroit has faced this season.

It only stands to reason that the Steelers will do likewise and test this area of the defense - - and keep testing it, until the Lions can do something to stop it.

Freiermuth is a rookie who plays like a veteran. He moves gracefully, and he shows he knows how to easily find the soft spots in coverages.

Freiermuth confidently plucks the ball out of the air with authority. He is just a tough East coast kid, who is just plain tough to bring down after the catch. He also gets fired up, and visibly plays with emotion.

So, does Detroit need to worry?

Absolutely.