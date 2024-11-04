What They're Saying: Why St. Brown Wore 'Green Bay Sucks' Hoodie
Here is a sample of postgame quotes, via the Detroit Lions social media channel, of players and coaches following a 24-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
On what Brian Branch can learn from his ejection Sunday:
“Yeah, I have to see it. I don’t know. I’m assuming he hit his head. Certainly try to lower your target to where it doesn’t become that, but I never want to take away his aggressiveness and the skills that make him the player that he is, but it doesn’t help us when he isn’t available in the game either. So I would tell him just to lower it, and he has to get used to that too when you play in primetime games. New York is going to look at all these. They don’t care about the one o’clock games. They give us primetime games. So understand the situation and we will get through it. He will be fine.”
On the team's ability to win in multiple ways:
“I’m sure the next time we play outdoors, they’ll say this is the second time they played outdoors and write a big old story about that again. We’re supposed to be the dome team who can’t play outside. We're supposed to be the team that can only win one way. I think we’ve shown a handful of times that we can win in multiple ways. We’re chameleons and whatever it takes to win and whatever way, that’s what we’re going to do. I thought our game plan this week on offense, defense and special teams was outstanding. We executed it really well.”
On his pick-six:
“So we sent the blitz, and I’m coming through the B gap. The running back came to block me, and I shedded him and I shedded a lineman, and I saw Jordan Love throw the ball, so I just jumped up and the ball was right there. Shoutout to Levi (Onwuzurike), he got that block for me. I knew it was a touchdown but I just couldn’t really believe it. But I just want to say, man, shoutout to my team. I couldn’t do this without y’all.”
On his pursuit of greatness:
"Man, I feel like that's just everything. I feel like one thing I always tell myself, I'm chasing a gold jacket, uou know what I'm saying? I'm always telling those boys, what do you want your legacy to be? So every time I'm out there, I'm just showing on tape this is who I am, this is who I'm going to be."
'We Are Built to Win': Lions Prove Why They Are Best NFL Team
On what the win says about the Lions as contenders:
"First and foremost I give credit to the Packers, they are a damn good football team. But we feel like the only team that can stop us is us. And if we're doing what we should be doing and executing, then we should win these games."
On Jared Goff's performance in the bad weather:
"Yeah, it was super impressive. I'm out there freezing my ass off. And I don't know how he can possibly throw it in that weather, in the rain, the wind. Credit to him, he's put the work in. We play indoors so obviously we don't play as many outdoor games as other quarterbacks. He played great, he was unfazed and a big reason why we won."
Why he wore a 'Green Bay sucks' hoodie when arriving to the game:
"Just having fun with it. I got beer poured on me last year, so, you know, giving a little something back to them."
On DJ Reader's role in the crucial fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter:
"DJ is DJ, and he's gonna take up all those blockers. That gives me an opportunity to be free, and I've got to make the play. I feel like I couldn't have done that with him. Just being able to stand (Packers running back Josh Jacobs) up and just trying to give our offense the ball back, especially in the tight red (zone) like that. That was a big moment in the game to give our offense the ball back and try to create some momentum into our favor."
On starting 2-0 in divisional play:
"It's always good, man. It's always good. But we've got to keep going. We've just got to keep going, like I always say. It is what it is, we've got a 24-hour rule, man. Because we understand how this league is. You can be up, and then you can get too satisfied. But I understand this team is not one of those teams that gets complacent, so we're gonna keep stacking and reach our goal."
On the fan reaction to Brian Branch's ejection:
"We've got some ride or die fans, that's what I can say."