Williams Embraces Lions Fans: 'I Treat Them Like Family'
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has become one of the most outgoing members of the Lions, as he's been known to interact with fans and family members within the city. He has truly embraced Detroit and its fan base and understands the struggles fans have had to endure.
Since being drafted, he has conducted camps and winter coat drives among other efforts to make his presence felt in the city.
Now, with the Lions enjoying an unprecedented amount of winning, he's made a point of enjoying it with the fans.
"The city, they embrace the football. It's been a long time coming for them to see things like this on the football (field), basketball, any sports," Williams explained. "They're excited, and I just interact and I live up to it with them. I treat it like I've been not seeing wins and stuff like that. I treat them like family. I don't treat them like nobody different. I treat them like family, I don't treat them like nobody different. I love the fans, I love everybody who loves me, everybody who loves Detroit football."
Lions practice with grit mentality
Though the Lions are riding high into the postseason, with a first-round bye and Super Bowlexpectations, their defining characteristic of grit has not left the building.
This approach can be drawn back to the core foundation of the organization, which is built on grit and toughness. These traits are embedded within team headquarters, and haven't left even as the team has gone from one of the league's worst to one of its best.
“I think people tend to forget where we came from. Last year, I don’t remember what seed we were, but we were lucky enough to have a home game, too," Williams said. "This year, it’s just like people just forget that we came from so far underneath and they think that everything’s been easy and stuff like that. Everybody’s got the same mindset. We don’t look at it like, ‘We’re the number one seed, oh, we’re the best team.’ We still practice and play like we’re nothing.
"We’re still trying to go out there and get a win, and we’re still trying to go out there and play hard for our brothers next to us," Williams continued. "I feel like people tend to just use this season to forget that we’ve still got that grit in us. And it’s playoffs, so you’ve got to get a win or you’re gonna be on the couch.”
Williams has enjoyed a breakout season, as he surpassed 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. Despite the heightened stakes, he's not feeling any added pressure.
"We know that for sure, but that's kind of what you do it for," Williams said. "The eyes, you want the eyes on you. Everybody wants to be big time, everyone wants to make plays. You've just got to make that play when it's coming. You know the eyes are on you, so you shouldn't let that faze you."
MORE: Rumor: Ben Johnson Being Hired By Raiders 'Building Momentum'
Receiver continues to grow daily
Williams believes that he's been adequately prepared for the postseason thanks to all the work he's put in against the Lions' defensive backs. Through the hours of work he put in during training camp, the third-year wideout believes he has been primed for the postseason.
"A lot. I feel like our defensive backs are very good. Real aggressive, everyone's got their own play-style, but when they come together it's just perfect. During 1-on-1's, 7-on-7, team periods, it helped us a lot," Williams said. "The competition, the mindset those guys have on the defensive side of the ball is like the mindset I go through. Sometimes we knock heads and bump heads and see — we're gonna get the best out of each other, that's the main thing.
"It just makes each other better for these times right now," Williams continued. "These are the times where going at each other in camp for hours and hours, it really helps us."
Rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold, who like Williams played collegiately at Alabama, praised the strides his teammate has made since the beginning of the season. The two had plenty of battles in practice in college, and they've continued to make each other better with reps at the pro level.
"Jamo, man, you see him grow every day. The guy, he just wants to get better," Arnold said. "Goes out there, every time he steps on the football field he's gonna compete, he's gonna give his best. He's been doing that ever since I first met him at Alabama."