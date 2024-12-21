Za'Darius Smith Loves 'Filthy Drunk' 49ers Fans
The Detroit Lions have a big game against the San Francisco 49ers on the horizon.
After this weeks game against Chicago, the Lions will turn their attentions to a NFC Championship rematch against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium, where the Lions squandered a 24-7 halftime lead with a chance to go to the Super Bowl on the line in January.
As the Lions go back on Monday Night Football, the stakes will not be the same. The Lions are chasing after the No. 1 seed in the NFC, while the 49ers are nearing elimination from the playoffs amidst a number of injuries with a 6-8 record.
However, the Lions will likely be looking forward to exacting revenge on the 49ers next week. Many players will likely be excited to return. One player who has already voiced his affinity for playing in San Francisco is Za'Darius Smith, who was not with the Lions last season.
Smith's desire to return to San Francisco is different, as he won't be part of the group from last year's team looking for payback. In a recent interview with the Detroit Free Press, the veteran defensive end said that Levi's Stadium was his favorite road stadium to play in.
The veteran said he has never won playing at the 49ers, and he enjoys the atmosphere of the fans in the stadium when taking the field there.
"I’m thinking it’s the weather. The people there, they just filthy drunk," Smith said. "The time change. Everything. Just everything."
Smith has been a big part of the Lions' defense since being acquired in a trade deadline deal. He has three sacks in five games.
