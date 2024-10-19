Za'Darius Smith Open To Being Traded to Lions: 'That'll Be Big'
The Detroit Lions are viewed as a team that could be active participants in the trade market ahead of the NFL's Nov. 5 deadline.
After losing both starting defensive ends, Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport, to season-ending injuries, the Lions could stand to upgrade at the position. Hutchinson's loss is particularly devastating, as he was playing at a Defensive Player of the Year level through five games.
With the position depleted of its depth, the Lions have been tied to several intriguing names that could be available on the trade market. One such player is Cleveland Browns defender Za'Darius Smith.
With the Browns mired in a 1-5 start to the season, they could be looking to make moves to replenish Draft capital. As the Lions need an upgrade at the position and the Browns could be seeking to rebuild, a trade for Smith could be a logical solution for both parties.
Smith was asked about a potential trade to the Lions during an interview with The Chronicle-Telegram, and was open to the idea. Part of his motivation deals with the fact that he has previously played for the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, both of whom are in the same division as Detroit.
"Hate that injury happened to (Hutchinson), a guy that was on his way to get Defensive Player of the Year possibly. That's a big loss for them," Smith said. "But if I was to go to Detroit, I would like it, because I get to play Green Bay twice a year and the Vikings twice a year. So, yeah, that'll be big."
Smith, 32, has three sacks through six games this season. He has played for four teams in his career and entered the league as a fourth-round Draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2015. He spent three seasons with Green Bay, spanning 2019-21, then a year with Minnesota in 2022.
The veteran was traded to the Browns in May of 2023. He signed a two-year, $23.5 million extension ahead of this season and is under contract through 2025. He has been selected to three Pro Bowls and was a second-team Associated Press All-Pro selection in 2020.