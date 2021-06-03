Dan Campbell Named Grand Marshal of Detroit Grand Prix

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell will headline one of the feature races that takes place annually in Detroit.

New Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been named the Grand Marshal of the 2021 Detroit Grand Prix.

An annual staple of the racing scene, the Grand Prix takes place at Belle Isle on Saturday, June 12 this year.

“This is a special honor to be named Grand Marshal of the Detroit Grand Prix and help kickoff the first big event of the summer in the Motor City,” Campbell said. “Detroit is such a great sports city and whether it’s on the gridiron or on the track, we know our fans will be revved up in the Motor City. It’s awesome to welcome the Grand Prix back to Belle Isle and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Campbell will reportedly participate in many activities as part of his duties, including delivering the famous command of “Drivers, Start Your Engines” before the start of the Chevy Dual in Detroit race, which will be televised, beginning at 2 p.m. on June 12.

“We are excited to welcome the Detroit Lions new leader, Dan Campbell, as our Grand Marshal for Saturday at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear,” said Michael Montri, President of the Grand Prix. “We look forward to welcoming Coach Campbell to Belle Isle and we know his fire and enthusiasm will help us wave the green flag on one of the best weekends of the summer in the Motor City.”

