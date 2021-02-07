Fans Plea with Sheila Ford Hamp: Pay Calvin Johnson

Read more on the reaction Detroit Lions fans had to principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp's statement

In a season that was filled with plenty of low moments for the Detroit Lions, the annual NFL Honors awards show was among the bright spots for fans of the team.

Calvin Johnson, Detroit's star wideout, was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and will be enshrined in Canton as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

"On behalf of the entire Detroit Lions organization, I'd like to congratulate Calvin Johnson on being named a first-ballot inductee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Calvin is one of the best to ever wear a Lions uniform, as he becomes the 22nd player who played for the Lions to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. This is the highest individual honor in football, and it brings me great joy to know that Calvin's legacy will forever be enshrined in Canton," principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp said in a statement.

Fans immediately took the opportunity to remind Detroit's new owner that paying back the money the organization recouped when Johnson retired would go a long way toward repairing the organization's fractured relationship with Johnson.

"Pay the man, please."

"And .... this is the part where you tell us you repaired this relationship. How you even threw in extra money for the mishap, right?"

"Make it right. Now. Like tonight. Give him his money and whatever else he wants."

"Cut the check."

Just a sample of the hundreds who took to social media to implore the organization to rectify a significant error that has negatively impacted the reputation of the organization.

Here are more of the reactions online to the statement released by Hamp.

