Jared Goff Fell Behind in Sean McVay's Offensive System

Why did the Los Angeles Rams part ways with Jared Goff?

Sean McVay is known in football circles as an offensive mastermind.

In a feature article on the Rams coach prior to their Super Bowl appearance, The Ringer detailed what made the offense so prolific.

"The Rams offense relies in part on giving the same looks while running vastly different plays."

According to ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, “Post-snap for the first second, the route concept-wise looks the same. As a defensive guy, you don’t know if it’s an out or deep. Guys like Robert Woods control the guessing game.”

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In the world of the NFL, coaches, players and teams must constantly evolve.

Working with Goff the past two seasons, McVay had reportedly fallen out of favor with the former No. 1 overal pick in the NFL draft.

McVay naturally wanted to keep evolving the offense, but Goff was not progressing at the rate many in the organization wanted him to.

With the players the Rams have on their roster currently in their prime, the organization felt it was time to go in a different direction.

"Goff also needs to work on getting the ball out of his hand quicker, and he would benefit from having a teammate with top-end speed, as well as a couple extra non-offensive lineman blockers, because he has tended to be rather inflexible in his decision-making when pressured, even when teams only send four rushers," according to The Athletic.

The biggest area of concern when watching his film involves his decision making.

In Goff's last 31 regular season appearances, he committed 38 turnovers.

Interceptions and fumbles became quite the issue for the Rams offense, causing undo strain on the defense.

With new offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn at the helm, the emphasis will likely shift towards the rushing attack.

For Goff, a system that features quick decisions and speedy receivers that can get open quickly can ease the burden of him constantly having to make complicated decisions at this point in his career.

