Watch: Brad Holmes Arrives at Allen Park

The Brad Holmes era has officially started in Motown.

After settling in and conducting his first interview with Detroit media, the work now begins to repair a roster that is in need of a talent infusion.

Speaking to the Lions team website, Holmes expressed he is constantly looking at succession plans and taking a long-term approach to football.

"Everything is about succession plans. That's just how I'm permanently wired. That's how I view personnel. That's how I view football. That's how I view my own personal life," he said.

Holmes added, "I just think making sure you're aware of all possible angles and all possible outcomes that could happen, I think is very, very critical. I'll admit I'm a nerd about predictive science and forecasting and I am because I think that's our job. Our job is to predict the future and I'm also a little bit of a nerd about the psychology of the process."

Among the key questions that will soon begin to get answered are how will the defense change, what will Matthew Stafford's future be, how aggressive will Detroit be in the draft and what type of working relationship will develop with new head coach Dan Campbell.

Holmes has expressed that Detroit was the place for him to 'take the next step in his career', which will now be a collaborative effort with Detroit's front office team.

More from SI All Lions:

3 Offensive Coordinators Dan Campbell Could Bring to Detroit

Calvin Johnson: 'I Can't Step Foot Into the Building'

3 Defensive Coordinators Dan Campbell Could Bring to Detroit

Orlovsky: Campbell Would Put Together 'Great' Staff

Podcast: Are Lions Settling on Dan Campbell?

Rumor: 'Uncertainty' with Stafford Impacted Coaching Search

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.