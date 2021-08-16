Watch: Jamaal Williams Blows Up Bills Pass Rush

The entire Detroit Lions organization is in search of a new identity.

The addition of free agent running back Jamaal Williams has the potential of being one of the better acquisitions the organization has made in the past several years.

Williams brings with him endless energy and a positive outlook that is difficult to overlook.

From dancing on the practice field to giving media members nicknames, Williams has been a welcome addition to Motown.

Against the Bills, he demonstrated yet again a facet of his game that should be highlighted.

In the first quarter, a Bills pass rusher was seeking to get into the backfield in order to sack starting quarterback Jared Goff.

Williams stood his ground and quickly put an end to the threat of Goff being sacked.

Williams has been known to be among the top blocking backs in the entire league, a trait new running backs coach Duce Staley will quickly embrace.

"You've got to protect the passer. That's the most important thing," Staley told reporters when he first joined the coaching staff. "I take pride in that. I take pride in making sure our quarterback doesn't hit the ground. And that's the most important thing for me."

Staley added, "You can be one of the most talented runners out there. You can be the most talented route runner out there. But, if you can't block, you can't play for me. Point blank. Period. So, we're going to start there, and that's how we're going to end it."