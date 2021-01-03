Detroit Lions' Defense Sets Franchise Record for Most Yards Allowed

Read more on the struggles of the Detroit Lions' defense in 2020.

The Detroit Lions' 2020 defense is among the worst in franchise history.

“I don’t want anything to do with those records. However, you guys, this didn’t really come up that much this year. But, there’s only one stat that I really care about and that’s how many games I win. That’s our job," Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin said during his weekly media session this week.

By giving up a total of 288 yards to the Minnesota Vikings in the first half, Detroit's defense has now given up the most yards in the history of the franchise.

More records could be broken during Vikings game

Despite the early success Detroit's defense had against Kirk Cousins and the Vikings' offense, Minnesota was able to tally 21 first-half points and plenty of yards after the catch.

The Vikings only need to score 14 points more points to break Detroit's franchise record for points allowed in a single season.

If Detroit's defense gives up 30 more points in the second half, it would set the NFL record for most points allowed in a single season, a record which is presently held by the Baltimore Colts.

Related

Ranking Lions Top Free Agents

Report: Lions 'Covet' Steelers GM Kevin Colbert

All Lions Mailbag: When Will Lions Next Make Playoffs?

Scouting Report: Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

T.J. Hockenson Was Lions' Team MVP in 2020

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast