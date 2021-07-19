Tirico: If Lions Ever Won, Woodward Parade Would Rival or Surpass Eagles
No doubt, if the Detroit Lions were to ever hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of a grueling season, supporters would celebrate for weeks on end.
New head coach Dan Campbell understood from the moment he accepted the position just how hungry the fanbase is for any sort of success.
Veteran sportscaster Mike Tirico, who penned a guest column for the vacationing Peter King, uniquely understands just how important winning is for Lions' fans.
"If the Lions ever won a Super Bowl, the parade down Woodward Avenue would rival, if not surpass, the celebration in Philadelphia after the Eagles beat the Patriots three seasons ago," Tirico wrote in Monday's Football Morning in America column. "Beyond the quotes, I think the brand of football new head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes are building will connect with the Ford Field fan base."
The Lions have not won a playoff game in the NFL since 1991, and were only able to appear in the postseason on three occasions with arguably the organization's best signal-caller to ever take snaps under center.
Principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp is banking on a new 'culture' shift to get the organization over the hump.
The team begins their rebuilding journey when veterans report to training camp on July 27, with the first practice set to begin the following day.
