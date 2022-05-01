Twitter Reacts to Draft: Brad Holmes Will Win Super Bowl For Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions drafted a total of eight players in the 2022 NFL Draft.

While the bold move to trade up for wideout Jameson Williams will likely be the most scrutinized decision, supporters have walked away feeling quite confident in the direction the organization is heading.

With a focus on defense, general manager Brad Holmes targeted players the personnel department and coaching staff felt were the best culture fits and had the versatility to be able to aid the team in a variety of ways.

Speaking to reporters on Day 2 of the Draft, Holmes expressed, "I truly think that, especially about this draft because I think a lot of narratives were made about this draft. There’s a lot of narratives about all the drafts, they’ll say, ‘Oh, this is a strong draft. This is not a strong draft,’ and all that. If you think it’s strong or not as strong, sometimes it’s like, ‘Hey, look, if it’s not as strong, just trade back, trade back.’ Well, you keep trading back, and it’s not as strong as what everybody’s saying.

"So, if you just stay patient and you have your board stacked right, there were some good football players that we were able to acquire that we think can be foundational pieces," Holmes explained. "Again, like I’ve always said, it’s up to us. We’ve got to hold ourselves accountable and make sure that we do our part to develop these players and make sure that the structure and the resources are right around them. If we do our part, and then they control what they control, we shall have success.”

