Video: WR Quintez Cephus Makes Spectacular Catch

It's time for football! Check out the earliest Detroit Lions training camp highlight.

The Detroit Lions wide receivers room is the unit head coach Dan Campbell believes has shown significant improvement. 

For a football team looking to upgrade at nearly every position out on the field, having a skill position take a step forward, even without pads on during team drills, must give the quarterbacks on the roster an increased level of excitement. 

"I mean it’s hard to say because there again we’re not in pads. So, I mean, of course the skill positions get -- you’re going to say that naturally because we don’t have pads on," Campbell explained. "So, I would say the receiver position, certainly, I feel pretty good about the development in that room with those guys. That would probably be the first thing I’d think of.”

cephus5

On Wednesday, wideout Quintez Cephus made the clear play of the day early in practice. 

During the seven-on-seven period, the young wideout reached out over Amani Oruwariye to make a spectacular one-handed grab. 

Cephus, 24, continued to sprint to the end zone and capped off his play by dunking the football over the goal post. 

Even the defensive coaching staff were impressed, as secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant acknowledged his reception with a quick embrace afterwards. 

The competition level at the receiver position should be monitored all throughout training camp, since young members of the roster will be battling veterans for targets and a spot on the final 53-man roster. 

"We did a good job in terms of the picks we made, and going out and getting (D.J.) Chark," Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El said this offseason. "We're well on the way to enjoying it. It made our room much more competitive for sure.

"We're talking about the guys that can play -- the talent from that perspective, and going and making plays, the physical nature. You have guys who are smart. That's what you want. It's good to have them. We want to take this thing to another level."

