Aaron Glenn's Latest Masterpiece Fuels Lions Victory
The Detroit Lions have performed at an elite level through their first 11 games, winning nine in a row and currently sitting at 10-1 on the season.
While the offense has been plenty flashy, the defense is coming into its own as one of the league's best. Led by coordinator Aaron Glenn, who continues to show his prowess as a potential head coach candidate, the defense has gone 10 quarters without allowing a touchdown.
What's most impressive is that Detroit's latest win, a 24-6 triumph over Indianapolis, came without six of their opening-night starters on defense. Five are out with long-term injuries, while Terrion Arnold was sidelined Sunday with a groin injury.
With so many injuries plaguing the unit, Detroit's defense has embraced the proverbial next man up mentality and has not allowed any doubt or dip to occur in their performance.
"It was a total team effort, and what it boils down to is buying in to what their coordinator is preaching," said co-host Christian Booher. "Aaron Glenn has developed a philosophy defensively that his guys have completely bought into, and that's the sign of a really good coach."
Against the Colts, Detroit's defense conceded big plays early. While Indianapolis reached the red zone on two of its first three drives, the Lions let up only field goals on both possessions and found ways to keep Indianapolis off the scoreboard in the second half.
"It's been really fun to watch this defensive unit progress. And the makings of it were there in his first couple years but they didn't have the talent to execute at this level," Booher said. "But now, this is a group that is talented, it's deep and they're completely bought in to the philosophy that Aaron Glenn has taught them."
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast explores the elite recent stretch from Glenn's defense, biggest playoff challengers to the Lions, how the team will navigate even more injuries and much more.
Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the Lone Wolves podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.