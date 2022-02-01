Skip to main content

Podcast: 2022 Senior Bowl Preview

The Detroit Lions are coaching the American squad at the 2022 Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl practices will begin being televised LIVE starting on Wednesday. 

ESPNU and ESPN2 will broadcast practices the next couple of days. 

The Detroit Lions are coaching the American squad, and will practice from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m ET.

Both Lions practices the next two days will be televised live on ESPN2.

On the latest AllLions podcast, Kory Woods of Woodward Sports Network checks in from the site of the Senior Bowl to give his insights regarding the upcoming week and what it means for the Lions' pre-draft analysis. 

Running backs coach Duce Staley will serve as the head coach of the American squad this week, while Dan Campbell services in an advisory role. 

The Lions will also have the opportunity to scout three quarterbacks who could work their way up draft boards the next few weeks.  

Also discussed on this week's podcast:

  • Reacting to general manager Brad Holmes' latest media session. 
  • Should tight ends coach Ben Johnson be the next offensive coordinator?
  • What it is like to be a beat writer covering the Detroit Lions
  • Favorite stadium to cover a game from this past season. 

