Can 'Fantastic' Packers DC Stifle Ben Johnson's Lions Offense?
The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are meeting in a pivotal contest with first place on the line at Lambeau Field in Week 9.
Ahead of Sunday's game, Green Bay Packers OnSI beat writer Bill Huber joined the 'Lone Wolves' podcast to preview the matchup between the two teams.
Among the most notable elements of Sunday's game will be between Detroit's offense and Green Bay's defense. The Lions have been playing at an elite level on offense, while the Packers' defense leads the league in takeaways led by safety Xavier McKinney.
Huber explained that the addition of new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley has made a major difference, and could be a deciding factor in Sunday's game.
"Yeah, Jeff Hafley's been fine as defensive coordinator. I was the number one skeptic of this. He was the defensive coordinator at Ohio State in 2019, and they were great, but it was a whole bunch of blue-chip talent," Huber said. "To some extent, I could've coordinated that defense to a pretty good ranking. Then, he gets to Boston College as the head coach from 2020 through 2023 and their defenses are pretty bad. It's Boston College, they're not getting the blue-chip guys, so what do you make out of all of that? What does Jeff Hafley know about coordinating NFL defenses against NFL quarterbacks with the field differences, the quarterbacks are vastly different, the schemes are different. He's been fantastic. That's the best word."
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast explores keys to victory between the Lions and Packers, what has made the Packers' defense so good, updates on the status of Packers' quarterback Jordan Love and a note on former Packers defender Za'Darius Smith, who could be a trade target for the Lions.
