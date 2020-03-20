AllLions
Podcast: Free Agency Grades and a Fan Base Divided

John Maakaron

On this week's edition, Logan Lamorandier & John Maakaron talk about the controversy surrounding the trade of cornerback Darius Slay. 

Also on this week's podcast episode: 

  • Reacting to the free agents acquired by the Detroit Lions. 
  • What overall grade did the Lions earn?
  • Was Matt Patricia out of line in the manner in which he spoke to Darius Slay?
  • Did the Lions get enough in return for trading Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles.
  • Will the Slay controversy cause lingering effects on the organization?
Lions Praised and Criticized for Free Agency Approach

Are you in favor of the Lions approach in free-agency?

John Maakaron

Lions Acquire Former Bengals CB Tony McRae

Lions acquire cornerback Tony McRae from Cincinnatti Bengals

John Maakaron

Lions Select OL Mekhi Becton in Latest Mock Draft

Chargers trade up and Lions select OL Mekhi Becton. Read why Becton could help retool Detroit's offensive line.

John Maakaron

Darius Slay Described as "Major Cancer" in 2019

Read about an incident that occurred in 2018 between Matt Patricia and Darius Slay. Also, a Lions source tells the Free Press how Slay acted in 2019.

John Maakaron

Orlovsky: "Lions Organization Has a Problem and It Starts With Their Head Coach"

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky reacts to Matt Patricia's feud with Darius Slay

John Maakaron

What Role Will LB Jamie Collins Play in the Lions' Defense?

Our Logan Lamorandier takes a look at the role that LB Jamie Collins will play in the Lions' defense in 2020

Logan Lamorandier

Breaking Down the Lions' New-Look Secondary

Logan Lamorandier breaks down the Lions' new-look secondary

Logan Lamorandier

Darius Slay Tells Mitch Albom He Had No Respect for Matt Patricia

Former Lions cornerback Darius Slay blasts Matt Patricia on WJR Radio

John Maakaron

Darius Slay Traded to Eagles for Third & Fifth Round Pick

Lions trade Darius Slay to Philadephia Eagles

John Maakaron

Grades for Lions' Offseason Acquisitions

Vito Chirco hands out his grades for the acquisitions made so far by the Lions this offseason

Vito Chirco

