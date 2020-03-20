Podcast: Free Agency Grades and a Fan Base Divided
John Maakaron
On this week's edition, Logan Lamorandier & John Maakaron talk about the controversy surrounding the trade of cornerback Darius Slay.
Also on this week's podcast episode:
- Reacting to the free agents acquired by the Detroit Lions.
- What overall grade did the Lions earn?
- Was Matt Patricia out of line in the manner in which he spoke to Darius Slay?
- Did the Lions get enough in return for trading Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles.
- Will the Slay controversy cause lingering effects on the organization?