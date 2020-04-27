AllLions
Podcast: Detroit Lions 2020 NFL Draft Recap

John Maakaron

Now that the Lions draft class is set, John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier break down the picks and review the recently completed virtual draft. 

Topics include: 

  • Did general manager Bob Quinn do enough to leverage the third pick?
  • What does cornerback Jeff Okudah bring to the table 
  • How exciting was it for Georgia running back D'Andre Swift to fall to the Lions in the second-round
  • Why did Detroit select two guards and two running backs in the same draft class?
  • Did the offensive line improve?
  • What can LB Julian Okwara bring to the pass rush?
  • Best/Worst draft selections!
  • Should the Lions organization and Quinn do some more work from home following the end of the COVID-19 pandemic?

2020 Detroit Lions Draft Class

  • First round, Pick three - Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah
  • Second round, Pick three (No. 35 overall) - Georgia RB D’Andre Swift
  • Third round, Pick three (No. 67 overall) - Notre Dame EDGE Julian Okwara
  • Third round, Pick 11 (No. 75 overall from Colts) - OSU G Jonah Jackson
  • Fourth round, Pick 15 (No. 121 overall from Raiders) - Kentucky G Logan Stenberg
  • Fifth round, Pick 20 (No. 166 overall from Eagles) - Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus
  • Fifth round, Pick 26 (No. 172 overall from Raiders) - New Mexico State RB Jason Huntley
  • Sixth round, Pick 18 (No. 197 overall from Colts) - Utah DT John Penisini
  • Seventh round, Pick 21 (No. 235 overall from Eagles via Patriots) - Ohio State DT Jashon Cornell

