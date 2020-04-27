Podcast: Detroit Lions 2020 NFL Draft Recap

Now that the Lions draft class is set, John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier break down the picks and review the recently completed virtual draft.

Topics include:

Did general manager Bob Quinn do enough to leverage the third pick?

What does cornerback Jeff Okudah bring to the table

How exciting was it for Georgia running back D'Andre Swift to fall to the Lions in the second-round

Why did Detroit select two guards and two running backs in the same draft class?

Did the offensive line improve?

What can LB Julian Okwara bring to the pass rush?

Best/Worst draft selections!

Should the Lions organization and Quinn do some more work from home following the end of the COVID-19 pandemic?

2020 Detroit Lions Draft Class

Related

Examining Jeff Okudah's Role in Detroit Lions Secondary

WR Quintez Cephus Compared to Hall of Fame WR Michael Irvin

Detroit Lions Release Four Players Following 2020 Draft