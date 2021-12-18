Skip to main content
    Podcast: Should Detroit Lions Sit D'Andre Swift for Remainder of 2021 Season?

    D'Andre Swift will miss the Detroit Lions Week 15 contest against the Arizona Cardinals.
    Author:

    Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift will miss his third consecutive game this weekend. 

    Swift leads the team with 140 carries and 555 yards in 11 games played his sophomore campaign. 

    Unfortunately, head coach Dan Campbell has been addressing a roster plagued by injuries.

    This week alone, cornerback Jerry Jacobs revealed an ACL injury following the loss to the Broncos and tight end T.J. Hockenson underwent surgery to repair an injured thumb, ending his 2021 season. 

    This week's podcast explores if Campbell should make the decision to sit Swift for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season. 

    Also discussed on this week's podcast:

    • At least Dan Campbell is a much better NFL head coach than Urban Meyer was for the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
    • Reviewing Lions' 38-10 loss to the Denver Broncos. 
    • Lions lose T.J. Hockenson for the season after he underwent hand surgery. 
    • Expectations for final four games of the 2021 season. 
    • Did the NFL neglect the needs of the Detroit Lions yet again? 

