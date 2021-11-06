Podcast: Are Lions Fans Giving Up Too Quickly on Rebuilding Process?

The Detroit Lions are in the first season of what appears to be a long rebuilding process.

The Detroit Lions' front office is banking on fans maintaining hope the current rebuild will eventually bring about winning football.

At his "Pride of the Lions" induction ceremony, Chris Spielman promised the fans he would work to deliver a winning product in Motown.

“It was truly a privilege and honor to represent you for eight years,” Spielman told the crowd at Ford Field last weekend. “And I’ve been given a second chance to do my best to represent you and give you what you deserve. And I promise you in the near future, the very near future, we will give you what you all want.”

Despite the 0-8 record, principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp believes head coach Dan Campbell is the right head coach to guide the team through a tough rebuild.

“Well, first of all, we could have, should have won two games. Just some bad breaks and whatever. The thing that I see as a huge positive is nobody’s giving up. They really aren’t," owner Ford Hamp said via the Detroit Free Press. "Our last game against the Bengals wasn’t a great game, but I think it was more, we’ve got all these young people, backups that are starting. Usually, you put a backup in for a game or two, not six. And there’s going to be, at some point I think there’s a collapse of a bit, but I think it wasn’t from not trying and I think we’ll regroup. Dan is masterful at that. You’ve been around here enough to see the atmosphere. It’s totally different."

This week's podcast explores if fans of the team have given up too quickly on the rebuilding process due to the significant struggles through the fist eight games of the 2021 season.

Also discussed on this week's podcast:

OL Penei Sewell potentially switching to right tackle.

How much blame should fall on quarterback Jared Goff for the Lions struggles?

Grading head coach Dan Campbell.

Players who have impressed during the first half of the season.

