Early Detroit Lions 2025 Free Agent Predictions
With the start of free agency less than a month away, the Detroit Lions have several big decisions facing them. Several key contributors, particularly on defense, are without contracts and set to be free agents.
As a result, the coming weeks will be pivotal for the Lions to get the offseason started on the right foot. Several of their free agents have intriguing cases to stay or go, which makes for intriguing debates about how they fit the team's future.
One player the organization could prioritize retaining is linebacker Derrick Barnes. The Purdue product made major strides as the team's SAM linebacker, and has been an ideal fit for the team's culture in addition to what he's brought on the field.
"I do think that (former Lions defensive coodinator and current New York Jets head coach) Aaron Glenn will make a play for Derrick Barnes, but I think that the connection that Barnes has with Kelvin Sheppard and his very close bond and brotherly relationship with Alex Anzalone should keep the Lions in the strong mix to have Derrick Barnes return," said co-host John Maakaron. "A healthy Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jack Campbell and Alex Anzalone presents nice options and flexibility for the Lions to do a lot of things at the linebacker spot, so I think Derrick Barnes stays."
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast is centered around player acquisition. The hosts dive in to potential affordable free agent fits, explore which of the team's biggest free agents will stay or leave and analyze the crop of defensive linemen at this year's scouting combine.
Among the players the hosts discuss are Barnes, Carlton Davis, Kevin Zeitler, Levi Onwuzurike and Ifeatu Melifonwu.
