Evaluating How Lions Should Spend in Free Agency

John Maakaron

In the latest edition of the SI Lions Maven Podcast, John Maakaron & Logan Lamorandier explore and react to the latest Detroit Lions news. 

It's the week of the NFL Combine so John & Logan explain how they have been enjoying watching the draft prospects workout in Indianapolis.

Watch the above video and comment below regarding your reactions to this week's Detroit Lions news and rumors.

This Week

  • Day 1 of the Combine had several winners and losers. Logan explains who impressed him and who did not.
  • Has the NFL Combine lost its luster since moving coverage to primetime?
  • John & Logan break down the comments made by general manager Bob Quinn when he addressed the media at the Combine.
  • Why has Quinn been so vocal in his support of quarterback Matthew Stafford but yet has been so open to verbally state the team is exploring trading cornerback Darius Slay?
  • Evaluating the recent Stafford rumor that emerged from the Combine indicating he may be wanting out of Detroit.
  • Detroit has plenty of funds this offseason to spend on free agents. Logan explains how good Detroit has it in terms of the salary cap.

