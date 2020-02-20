Evaluating the Win-Now Mandate Given by Lions Ownership
John Maakaron
On the latest edition of the SI Lions Maven Podcast, John Maakaron & Logan Lamorandier discuss the rampant speculation that Detroit could select Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 3 pick.
Also, what factor will the win-now mandate have on the decision-making of general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia.
