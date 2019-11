On today's podcast episode, John Maakaron & Logan Lamorandier discuss Detroit's loss to the Cowboys.

Since Matthew Stafford is injured, Logan & John discuss whether or not the Lions should consider drafting a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Also, was it the correct decision for Detroit to go for the two-point conversion against the Cowboys?

Logan also discusses some bright spots that he has seen this season.

More: Dear Jim Caldwell, I'm Sorry