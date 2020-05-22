Podcast: Do the Detroit Lions Have Enough Good Players?
John Maakaron
Now that the virtual offseason is underway, John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier discuss do the Detroit Lions have enough good players to compete at the highest levels on this week's podcast.
Topics include:
- Should the Lions pursue safety Jamal Adams?
- Does Jamal Adams fit the Lions defensive sceme?
- Reacting to the Lions being snubbed by both the CBS Top-100 List and the NFLPA Rising Stars List
- Who are the potential rising stars on the Detroit Lions roster?
- How much should wide receiver Kenny Golladay be getting paid if his contract is indeed extended by general manager Bob Quinn?
Lions 2020 Schedule
Week 1 - Sunday, Sep. 13 — vs. Bears
Week 2 - Sunday, Sep. 20 — at Packers
Week 3 - Sunday, Sep. 27 — at Cardinals
Week 4 - Sunday, Oct. 4 — vs. Saints
Week 5 - BYE WEEK
Week 6 - Sunday, Oct. 18 — at Jaguars
Week 7 - Sunday, Oct. 25 — at Falcons
Week 8 - Sunday, Nov. 1 — vs. Colts
Week 9 - Sunday, Nov. 8 — at Vikings
Week 10 - Sunday, Nov. 15 — vs. Redskins
Week 11 - Sunday, Nov. 22 — at Panthers
Week 12 - Thursday, Nov. 26 — vs. Texans
Week 13 - Sunday, Dec. 6 — at Bears
Week 14 - Sunday, Dec. 13 — vs. Packers
Week 15 - Saturday, Dec. 19/Sunday, Dec. 20 — at Titans
Week 16 - Saturday, Dec. 26/Sunday, Dec. 27 — vs. Buccaneers
Week 17 - Sunday, Jan. 3 — vs. Vikings
Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the LionsMaven Podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.