Now that the virtual offseason is underway, John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier discuss do the Detroit Lions have enough good players to compete at the highest levels on this week's podcast.

Topics include:

Should the Lions pursue safety Jamal Adams?

Does Jamal Adams fit the Lions defensive sceme?

Reacting to the Lions being snubbed by both the CBS Top-100 List and the NFLPA Rising Stars List

Who are the potential rising stars on the Detroit Lions roster?

How much should wide receiver Kenny Golladay be getting paid if his contract is indeed extended by general manager Bob Quinn?

Lions 2020 Schedule

Week 1 - Sunday, Sep. 13 — vs. Bears

Week 2 - Sunday, Sep. 20 — at Packers

Week 3 - Sunday, Sep. 27 — at Cardinals

Week 4 - Sunday, Oct. 4 — vs. Saints

Week 5 - BYE WEEK

Week 6 - Sunday, Oct. 18 — at Jaguars

Week 7 - Sunday, Oct. 25 — at Falcons

Week 8 - Sunday, Nov. 1 — vs. Colts

Week 9 - Sunday, Nov. 8 — at Vikings

Week 10 - Sunday, Nov. 15 — vs. Redskins

Week 11 - Sunday, Nov. 22 — at Panthers

Week 12 - Thursday, Nov. 26 — vs. Texans

Week 13 - Sunday, Dec. 6 — at Bears

Week 14 - Sunday, Dec. 13 — vs. Packers

Week 15 - Saturday, Dec. 19/Sunday, Dec. 20 — at Titans

Week 16 - Saturday, Dec. 26/Sunday, Dec. 27 — vs. Buccaneers

Week 17 - Sunday, Jan. 3 — vs. Vikings

