Now that the Lions 2020 schedule is officially set, John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier break down this year's schedule and how the organization's chances of success are impacted by the schedule.

Topics include:

Initial reaction to the schedule

How concerning is the bye week being Week 5 yet again in 2020?

Are the fans low win totals too pessimistic?

Can the Lions go over 6.5 wins in 2020?

How do the Lions fare in the NFC North?

Lions 2020 Schedule

Week 1 - Sunday, Sep. 13 — vs. Bears

Week 2 - Sunday, Sep. 20 — at Packers

Week 3 - Sunday, Sep. 27 — at Cardinals

Week 4 - Sunday, Oct. 4 — vs. Saints

Week 5 - BYE WEEK

Week 6 - Sunday, Oct. 18 — at Jaguars

Week 7 - Sunday, Oct. 25 — at Falcons

Week 8 - Sunday, Nov. 1 — vs. Colts

Week 9 - Sunday, Nov. 8 — at Vikings

Week 10 - Sunday, Nov. 15 — vs. Redskins

Week 11 - Sunday, Nov. 22 — at Panthers

Week 12 - Thursday, Nov. 26 — vs. Texans

Week 13 - Sunday, Dec. 6 — at Bears

Week 14 - Sunday, Dec. 13 — vs. Packers

Week 15 - Saturday, Dec. 19/Sunday, Dec. 20 — at Titans

Week 16 - Saturday, Dec. 26/Sunday, Dec. 27 — vs. Buccaneers

Week 17 - Sunday, Jan. 3 — vs. Vikings

