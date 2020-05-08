Podcast: Detroit Lions 2020 Schedule Recap and Reactions
John Maakaron
Now that the Lions 2020 schedule is officially set, John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier break down this year's schedule and how the organization's chances of success are impacted by the schedule.
Topics include:
- Initial reaction to the schedule
- How concerning is the bye week being Week 5 yet again in 2020?
- Are the fans low win totals too pessimistic?
- Can the Lions go over 6.5 wins in 2020?
- How do the Lions fare in the NFC North?
Lions 2020 Schedule
Week 1 - Sunday, Sep. 13 — vs. Bears
Week 2 - Sunday, Sep. 20 — at Packers
Week 3 - Sunday, Sep. 27 — at Cardinals
Week 4 - Sunday, Oct. 4 — vs. Saints
Week 5 - BYE WEEK
Week 6 - Sunday, Oct. 18 — at Jaguars
Week 7 - Sunday, Oct. 25 — at Falcons
Week 8 - Sunday, Nov. 1 — vs. Colts
Week 9 - Sunday, Nov. 8 — at Vikings
Week 10 - Sunday, Nov. 15 — vs. Redskins
Week 11 - Sunday, Nov. 22 — at Panthers
Week 12 - Thursday, Nov. 26 — vs. Texans
Week 13 - Sunday, Dec. 6 — at Bears
Week 14 - Sunday, Dec. 13 — vs. Packers
Week 15 - Saturday, Dec. 19/Sunday, Dec. 20 — at Titans
Week 16 - Saturday, Dec. 26/Sunday, Dec. 27 — vs. Buccaneers
Week 17 - Sunday, Jan. 3 — vs. Vikings
