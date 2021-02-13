Will Lions Have No. 1 Overall Pick in 2022 NFL Draft?

John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier discuss if the Detroit Lions will be the worst team in the NFL in 2021 on the latest LionsMaven podcast.

Several NFL analysts believe that the Detroit Lions will be the team most likely to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Mike Clay, Dan Graziano and Kevin Seifert of ESPN listed Detroit as the team most likely to end the 2021 season as the worst team in the National Football League.

“The Lions appear committed to the long game in terms of contending, especially after acquiring a pair of future first-round picks in the Stafford deal,” Clay explained. “A rough 2021 campaign seems likely but will pay off down the road.”

“They gave an inexperienced and lightly pursued coaching candidate (Dan Campbell) a six-year contract. All indications are that the Lions are buckling down for a long-term rebuild that could make 2021 an ugly mess," Seifert wrote.

This week's podcast explores if the Lions are headed toward another season that results in a top-three draft pick.

Also discussed on this week's podcast:

Reacting to Matthew Stafford's exit interviews.

The new coordinators held their first media sessions.

Is D'Andre Swift reliable enough to carry the load on the ground?

Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the LionsMaven Podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.

More from SI All Lions:

Could Lions Draft Another Cornerback in Round 1?

Odds J.J. Watt Lands with Detroit Lions

Lions Mock Draft Roundup: A Look at Interesting Trades

Lions in Attendance for Trevor Lawrence Workout

Stafford: 'We'll Never Forget Detroit'

Detroit Lions Mock Draft 1.0

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.