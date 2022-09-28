The Detroit Lions have been unable to consistently remain healthy since Dan Campbell became head coach last season.

Running back D'Andre Swift has the potential to be shut down for the next couple of weeks, as he is dealing with a nagging ankle injury.

A shoulder injury that occurred against the Minnesota Vikings could also negatively impact his chances of playing this week.

"We’re looking at it, that shoulder’s a little sore, and so we’ll see where he’s at," Campbell told reporters this week. "But it could be an issue.

The Lions have an early bye week this year, as the team will have a week off following their fifth game of the season.

Campbell and the coaching staff could decide to sit Swift for potentially two games and have him rest during the bye week, giving the speedy running back three weeks to get healthier.

"We’ve thought about that," Campbell said. "That was one of the things that I was thinking about last night and this morning, so it’s certainly -- it’s on my mind, it’s on our mind."

