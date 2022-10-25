The Detroit Lions suffered another loss against the Dallas Cowboys, their fourth consecutive defeat on the 2022 season.

With a record in 2022 of 1-5 and an overall mark of 4-18-1, head coach Dan Campbell has started to face heavy scrutiny regarding his tenure at the helm.

After losing 29-0 to the Patriots prior to the bye week, Campbell called the performance "rock bottom."

With each defeat, skepticism has grown that the second-year head coach might not be the right individual to change the organization's losing history.

While the defense performed better against Dallas, the offense has now found it extremely difficult to score touchdowns, going two full games without finding the end zone.

"Climbing back out. I’m encouraged by our defense, it was encouraging," Campbell expressed this week. “It’s hard to lose, but boy when you watched the way that they played yesterday and I told them -- I said this last night, they played exactly the way we practiced. It was high energy, they were intense, they were urgent. We got a ball out, got a turnover."

Campbell continued later, "So, that’s encouraging because your defense begins to -- they start finding their way there a little bit, you’ve got a chance. And that’s a credit to (Aaron Glenn) AG. We changed a few things, kind of went back to what we were doing last year, just the way we play those big boys upfront. ..."

