Exploring Detroit Lions Trade Deadline Scenarios

John Maakaron

With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, the Detroit Lions could still find themselves pulling off a trade or two. 

General manager Bob Quinn could decide to stand pat after trading for defensive end Everson Griffen last week.

But, if a team decides to offer some valuable draft picks, Quinn could be compelled to part ways with players whose contracts expire at the end of the season. 

On this week's podcast, John Maakaron & Logan Lamorandier explore some possible trade deadline scenarios and discuss what Griffen's impact could be for Detroit's defense.

Also, discussed on this week's podcast:

  • Keys to victory against the Colts
  • Reaction to the Lions trading for defensive end Everson Griffen
  • Adrian Peterson's decline the past few weeks 
  • Is Darrell Bevell's play-calling too predictable?
  • Players the Lions could decide to trade at the deadline

Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the LionsMaven Podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
OnePrideMania57
OnePrideMania57

A liked Logan’s breakdown of Everson Griffen! Can’t wait to see him next week against Minnesota

RALionsFan
RALionsFan

I would move LB Jarrad Davis

DetroitsFinest1