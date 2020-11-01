Exploring Detroit Lions Trade Deadline Scenarios

With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, the Detroit Lions could still find themselves pulling off a trade or two.

General manager Bob Quinn could decide to stand pat after trading for defensive end Everson Griffen last week.

But, if a team decides to offer some valuable draft picks, Quinn could be compelled to part ways with players whose contracts expire at the end of the season.

On this week's podcast, John Maakaron & Logan Lamorandier explore some possible trade deadline scenarios and discuss what Griffen's impact could be for Detroit's defense.

Also, discussed on this week's podcast:

Keys to victory against the Colts

Reaction to the Lions trading for defensive end Everson Griffen

Adrian Peterson's decline the past few weeks

Is Darrell Bevell's play-calling too predictable?

Players the Lions could decide to trade at the deadline

Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the LionsMaven Podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.

More from SI All Lions:

Scouting Reggie Ragland

Former Patriots Living Up to Expectations in Detroit

Lions Have Not Won at Ford Field in 12 Months

Swift vs. Taylor: Two Young Running Backs Set to Face Off Sunday

SI NFL Team Publishers Week 8 Predictions

Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for Stephon Gilmore

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast