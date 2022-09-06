The latest AllLions podcast features a look at the season finale of Hard Knocks.

Tonight, HBO will air the season finale of "Hard Knocks" featuring the Detroit Lions.

When it was announced that the series would feature the Lions, supporters were thrilled the series would highlight positive aspects of the organization.

This season has provided an inside look at the training camp of a rebuilding team looking to take a step forward following a disappointing season.

Early episodes focused on the team's coaching staff, while the last couple of episodes have featured running back Craig Reynolds and wideout Kalil Pimpleton.

In the finale, many are anticipating what is what like for head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes to reveal the news to NFL players that their time in Motown had come to an end.

"The season is upon us now. We’ve got our -- we have our players, we have our crew, we have the brotherhood if you will," Campbell told reporters this week. "And it’s the 53 with the 16-man vet squad or practice squad. And so, there’ll be a couple of little things that always come up throughout the year. But for the most part, this is our crew, man."

This week's podcast features a preview of the season finale of HBO's "Hard Knocks", as well as a preview of the Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field.

Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the AllLions podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.