Detroit Lions Bubble Watch: Who's In, Who's Out

Which Detroit Lions players are currently on the roster bubble ahead of the NFL cutdown deadline?

The Detroit Lions will trim their roster to 53 players by the deadline on Tuesday afternoon.

After three preseason games, the newly assembled coaching staff will gather to debate and decide the fate of the 2021 roster.

Following the Lions' 27-17 loss to the Colts in the preseason finale, head coach Dan Campbell revealed if any players who were competing for a roster spot impressed him during the game.

“"I think Godwin (Igwebuike) showed up again," he said. "He was battling for a job and I think he certainly is waving a massive flag out there like, ‘Look at me.’ And I get it. So I thought he really stepped up and did some good things. But look, even the young guys that we know are going to probably be here. Not probably, they are. Levi (Onwuzurike) and Alim (McNeill). I thought those guys showed up a little bit. This is the most reps that Levi has gotten and it was good for him. Because he got fatigued, he got tired but then he’d go and make some plays. He’ll be better for it.

Campbell added, "Shoot, I thought (Tommy) Kraemer did some pretty good things. There’s a number of those guys and I’ll know a lot more tomorrow. Like it was good to see -- one of the things that we said at halftime was, ‘When are we going to get turnovers? We need a turnover. When are we going to get a ball out?’ And then Corn Elder gets one. And so those things are important. It was good to see.”

