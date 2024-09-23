It's Time to Trust Lions DC Aaron Glenn
The Detroit Lions had a strong defensive performance in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Though the game was decided by a single score, a closer look indicates that the Lions had control for much of the showdown. The Lions outgained the Cardinals, 373 to 277, and held them to 77 yards rushing while gaining 187 yards on the ground themselves.
Detroit also held Arizona to just one third-down conversion on nine tries and intercepted quarterback Kyler Murray in the end zone. Aidan Hutchinson notched another sack, pushing his total on the season to 6.5 through three games.
While Detroit's offense was shut out in the second half, the defense provided a stable presence that kept Arizona out of the end zone.
With this performance, the Lions' defense showed it can be capable of providing a boost and limiting opponents in the event that the offense struggles. If this proves sustainable, the Lions' defense could wind up carrying the team in the event of offensive struggles.
What They're Saying: Lions Willing to Adapt Identity
“I think they can. And I think the reason that they can is because the pass-rush is better than it has been in years past," said Christian Booher. "Obviously, they’ve had Aidan Hutchinson for three years now, but he has help. Whether it’s Onwuzurike, or Marcus Davenport, who has been solid in the two games he’s played. Alim McNeill’s injury, we don’t know the severity of it at the time of this recording, that could be a huge detriment, however they do have DJ Reader.”
